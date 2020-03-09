The Medical Center at Bowling Green tests one person for COVID-19; test comes back negative

The Medical Center at Bowling Green says it has had one person tested for COVID-19 that was negative on further medical screening. That patient has since been released.

The Medical Center emergency department and all of its facilities are on heightened awareness for any case that might need further screening or testing. Staff and physicians are up-to-date and continue to engage for any needs on this problem.

"The Medical Center has been screening patients for travel related infections for more than 10 years,” said Med Center Health’s Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Specialist. “First we screened resistant tuberculosis, then SARS-1, then MERS Co V followed by Ebola. The screening processes are updated in real time with all of our facilities. COVID-19 has been screened at our facility since early January with increased specificity. All cases of concern are, and will be tested."

Visitor policies are in place and they advise everyone to avoid any healthcare facility if it is not necessary for their medical care. Social distancing and social etiquette are very important in control of this problem.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have been practicing with caution for transmissible diseases as a routine.

The calls that come into EMS are screened for any transmissible infectious disease. Those that are without the ability to communicate are treated based on the presentation (trauma or injury or infection).

The EMS follows standard precautions which dictate that potentially contagious diseases are masked and the EMS use PPE (personal protective equipment) for themselves. The equipment used on the EMS truck is cleaned with approved agents that kill these infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Communication between EMS and the destination, usually an emergency department, includes information about the patient that allows the facility to prepare appropriately for arrival.

