The Medical Center hosts annual "Stuff the Turkey" food drive

In the spirit of the holidays, one Bowling Green hospital is doing its part to make a difference in the community.

Thursday officials with The Medical Center collected and counted items for their annual "Stuff the Turkey" food drive.

All departments in the hospital collect items and the items are donated to The Salvation Army.

"Every day we get to serve patients within these walls and take care of them and we love doing that and we're going to continue to do that, but it's really fun for us to come together and be able to reach the community outside of the hospital," said Patrick Maloney, Director of Perioperative Services at The Medical Center.

Items collected include canned meat, cereal, macaroni and cheese, and boxed foods.

The Medical Center is counting items collected for their annual food drive for the Salvation Army. They say they are already past 5,600 items, which is how many they collected last year! @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/3umugf2MHO — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 21, 2019

Officials say those at the hospital even get a little competitive to see who will donate the most items.

"The departments really do love doing this every year it's a great way for us to come together as an organization, however, we also award a trophy "Tom Turkey" to the department that collects the most items and so there are some departments who get very competitive in that," said Maloney.

Last year the hospital donated 5,600 items and this year they surpassed that number.

The total for this year is 9,457 items. For each department, the rankings of who donated the most are:

1. Emergency Room with 3,413 items

2. Ambulatory Surgery with 3,022 items

3. Catheterization Laboratory with 671 item