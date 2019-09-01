The Menjivar quadruplets turn 18

You might remember the quadruplets that were born in Bowling Green back in 2001. The siblings celebrating their 18th birthday Friday.

When asked how it felt turning 18, the siblings said,

"I don't feel any different," said Gabriella.

"I get to finally pay taxes now," said Joseph.

"Age is just a number," said Miguel.

Growing up together created a special bond with the siblings.

"We have a really strong connection. We can't even be separated for a long time. We always have to be together because we've been together all our life," said Miguel Menjivar. "So, it's a really strong bond with all of us. Even though we annoy each other, we love each other," said Miguel.

Age is just a number, but for the quadruplets' mom Vanessa, it means her four babies have grown up - and Bowling Green has watched them do so.

"18 years flew by and I still remember the first time that I held them all together was like a flower set of babies," said Vanessa Cejudo. "It makes me a little sad that their 18, but I know that they're always going to be around."

Vanessa learned she was pregnant with the quadruplets at the age of 20. She said the family has struggled financially, but their family and faith gets them through.

"These kids have been the biggest blessing in my life," she said.

The "Quad Squad" is approaching high school graduation, and they all want to pursue different things; from culinary arts, to film, to being a veterinary assistant. One thing that will never change is their bond and love for one another.