The Monroe County Health Department confirms another case of COVID-19 in Monroe County

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Monroe County resident, bringing the total to seven confirmed cases.

Six of Monroe County’s confirmed cases have recovered.

Health officials are working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to trace the recent history of the patient in an effort to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the virus.

These individuals will be advised to monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.

As testing capability has increased across the state, we should expect to see the number of positive cases continue to rise.

The announcement of new cases should serve as a reminder to us to remain vigilant in our efforts to protect ourselves and others.

The health department reminds citizens to follow #TeamKentucky’s 10 Steps to Fight Covid-19:

1. Stay Healthy at Home: leave only for essential items such as groceries, once a week

2. Avoid Crowds and Gatherings: avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping.

3. Practice Social Distancing: maintain 6 feet between you and others at all times.

4. Know When to Seek Care: follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at kycovid19.ky.gov

5. KYCOVID19.KY.GOV: stay up-do-date through reliable sources such as kycovid19.ky.gov kycovid19.ky.gov.

6. Wash Hands & Surfaces: use soap and warm water and wash hands for 20-seconds. Frequently disinfect regularly used surfaces.

7. Apply for Benefits: Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

8. Prioritize Mental Health: seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a routine.

Other practices can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov 9. Do Not Travel: the safest place for you and others is at home. Do not travel by car or plane. 10. Report Non-Compliance: if you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.