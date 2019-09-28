The Never Ending Summer Continues

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, September 28, 2019

The unusual heat wave continues as we stay in the 90's. Sunday we start the day with a few clouds but will see them clear as we head into the afternoon with highs in the lower 90's. We are likely to see several record highs fall early next week (specifically Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), with a new all-time mark for October likely to be established Tuesday. It will be late next week before readings finally cool off. Rain is badly needed, but chances for seeing it remain very slim through next week. Drought conditions are burn bans will continue for some time.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: A Few Passing Clouds

Low 69, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot

High 94, Low 7, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Record Heat Expected

High 96, Low 70, winds SW-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams