The Rain Keeps Filling The Buckets

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, April 19, 2019

Light to moderate rain continued to move through South Central Ky on Good Friday as a complex low pressure system tracked to our south. As the low pressure system continues to make its way east, rain will continue to fall overnight and into Saturday, the rain could be heavy at times. We finally dry out late Saturday but it will remain chilly. Highs Saturday will only top out in the mid 50s, almost a 20 degree drop from Thursday. Easter Sunday looks great however, with abundant sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures. Much of next week will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a small shot for rain returning toward mid-week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONGIHT: Cloudy, Blustery & Much Colder with Scat'd Showers

Low 39, winds NW 13-24, Gusts to 30

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers Till Afternoon

High 53, Low 39, winds NW-12

SUNDAY: Abundant Sunshine and Warm

High 74, Low 50, winds SW-5

