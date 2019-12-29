The Rain May Be Ending But The Flooding Is Not

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, December 29, 2019

We have picked up a plethora of rain across the region with many tipping over the 2" mark. This does raise concern with flooding over the next couple of day, expect creeks and rivers to rise so if you see water over the road, do no attempt to drive through it. We do catch a break from the rain to start the new week with temperatures back near normal in the mid 40's. We hold off rain chances till late on the first day of 2020, but more steady rain looks to enter by the second.

TONIGHT: Light Showers Start Coming To An End

Low 42, winds SW-17

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Colder and Windy

High 46, Low 33, winds SW-17

TUESDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Partly Sunny and Cool

High 43, Low 30, winds SW-13

