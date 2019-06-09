The Rainy Trend Comes To An End

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, June 9, 2019

The slow moving low pressure that has cause much of the rain and thunderstorms over the past couple days is finally going to move on out as a cold front dives in. We still may see a few isolated showers early Monday but drying out for your evening commute. The cold front keeps us cooler in the upper 70's but the sunshine stick around into Tuesday. Stray showers possible as we head into midweek but overall cooler air sets up for much of the week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers

Low 69, winds W-5

MONDAY: Showers Ending Early Then Mostly Sunny

High 78, Low 59, winds NW-14, Gust:30

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 79, Low 57, winds NE-9

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams