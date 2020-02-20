The Real Deal on the Real ID

The roll out of the new REAL ID initially wasn't a smooth process, long lines made for long wait times and the requirements to obtain the new ID were confusing.

Reporter: "Do you understand the REAL ID process?"

Jerry Henderson, REAL ID Class Attendee: "I do not."

Christi McGown held a class Thursday evening at the Warren County Public Library to try to break down the real deal with the REAL ID and says there are a list of requirements when applying.

"Things like a social security, a birth certificate. Things like a passport in place of a birth certificate if you have a valid activate passport. Also if you've been married, you've had a name change. You need to take your marriage certificate that shows the process of how you did change your name, that everything is legal under the new name," said McGown. "Social security card has to be a paper card, cannot be laminated. Birth certificate has to have a certification of seal that it is a certified legal document."

"And then on top of that there is the confusion of which ID do I get? Do I get the standard, the voluntary ID? Which one is appropriate for me. And then there's the 4 year version and the 8 year so it just depends on what people want to do and if they want to pay for the 4 year version or the 8," said McGown.

Christi says there could be economic impacts if everyone doesn't met the October 1st deadline.

"Think about the people that come to Kentucky that might fly into Nashville or fly into Louisville to come to Mammoth Cave, to come to the Bourbon Trail to visit the horse parks. It's going to be a big economic impact to the state," said McGown.

"We fly two or three times a year so we just need to make sure we have the proper ID so we can be comfortable when flying," said Henderson.

To learn more about the REAL ID application process, follow this link.