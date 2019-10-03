The Record-Breaking Heat Wave Ends Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Wednesday's high beat out Tuesday's for the all-time October heat record in Bowling Green (98° officially)! Another day of near-record heat is likely Thursday before a pattern change finally arrives. A cold front swings through late Thursday...not delivering rain but sending much cooler air our way. Another system arrives on Sunday with our best chance for rain in weeks. Some locations could even see up to an inch of rain! This will be followed by another shot of even cooler, more seasonal air that will keep us in the 70s much of next week and overnight lows in the CHILLY mid-to-upper 40s!

THURSDAY: Breezy and Hot, Turning Cooler by Evening

High 94, Low 57, winds NW-13

FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Much Cooler

High 78, Low 54, winds NE-13

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 63, winds SE-8

