The Salvation Army are out again bell ringing to help those in need

The Salvation Army are out once again ringing bells to collect donations for those in need.

The Red Kettle program is vital to the Salvation Army in providing assistance during the Christmas Season as well as providing year around services. Funds collected go to assisting those who might need shelter either for entire families or single individuals.

"When someone gives everyone 1,0000 we are able to house a family in our shelter for one month," says Captain Michael Cox with the Salvation Army. "For us it's very importance, it's an opportunity to get out in the forefront to let people know what is happening. It's an opportunity for us to educate the importance of giving."

Friday you will catch some familiar faces as 13 News will be joining the Salvation Army in their bell ringing efforts.

