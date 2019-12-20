The Salvation Army falling behind in its red kettle goal

With only a few days of Salvation Army bell ringing until Christmas, The Salvation Army finds itself falling behind the red kettle goal for 2019.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser and raises money to operate year-round programs.

“The bell-ringing season is a whole week shorter than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late this year,” said Captain Michael Cox, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Bowling Green. “Less days of kettles has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work towards our 2019 kettle goal of $100,000. We have currently raised $51,215 and are praying that the community will dig-deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance, often at a time of crisis in their lives with nowhere else to turn.”

The Salvation Army will continue to ring bells outside stores through Christmas Eve.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity shown to The Salvation Army. Every dollar helps!” said Captain Cox. “These contributions stay right here in Bowling Green and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community.”

Donations to The Salvation Army can also be made online by clicking

HERE or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY

If you'd like to volunteer as a bell ringer click HERE and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree or any other Salvation Army program, please call 270-843-3485 or visit The Salvation Army at 400 West Main Avenue in Bowling Green.

