The Salvation Army in Bowling Green needs your help

The Salvation Army in Bowling Green says they need the community's help now more than ever.

One of the most impactful ways you can give back is by providing a monetary gift that will allow them to maintain day to day operations, sanitize their facilities and serve over 100 meals a day to the community and more.

For donations of goods, they are asking for hand sanitizer, rubber gloves, antibacterial soap, meats (fresh and packaged), disinfectant wipes/spray, Clorox, milk, travel-size hygiene items, and dry goods.

They are also in extreme need of volunteers to help with cleaning the facilities, assisting in the food warehouse, serving meals in the dining room, and maintaining the front desk.

Call 270-843-3485 if you are interested in donating or volunteering.