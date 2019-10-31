The Salvation Army is gearing up for their bell ringing season

It might not seem like the Christmas season just yet, but it will be here before you know it, and the local Salvation Army is gearing up for their annual bell ringing tradition.

Donations received from the kettles aren't just for use around Christmas time. The Salvation Army uses the money raised all year long. So if you see someone ringing a bell outside a store feel free to help out and give back.

"I really get excited about that iconic red bell or red kettle with the bell going on because a lot of people, when they hear those bells, they know Christmas is right around the corner, and it is so exciting to get our teams out there," said Captain Michael Cox of the Salvation Army.

The iconic red bells and kettles will be out in front of stores starting on Black Friday.

The Salvation Army is also nearing the end of sign ups for the Angel Tree this week.

"We've been doing this for almost two weeks now, from nine to twelve and from one to three. We have two days left both today and tomorrow. So if folks wish to sign up for our Angel Tree program we ask that they come on in," added Cox.

If you are unable to make it out to the Salvation Army there is no need to worry, they will be announcing a make-up day for the Angel Tree program soon.