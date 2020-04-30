The Salvation Army of Bowling Green is experiencing a food shortage

COVID-19 has had its lasting effects on several charities including the Salvation Army of Bowling Green.

The Salvation Army is currently experiencing a shortage in its food pantry. Because of the coronavirus, their suppliers of canned goods are not able to provide the items in bulk. Thus causing the shortage.

Captan Michael Cox says that he hopes that the community can help with donations of canned goods.

Captain Cox says the number of people needing food boxes in the community has drastically increased. "Normally we give out 35-40 food boxes per week, but now we are averaging 290 food boxes per week."

if you would like to help you can donate canned goods at 400 W Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101