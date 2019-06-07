The Trend Continues With More Rain

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, June 7, 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH SUNDAY...

A slow moving system is easing into the region and interacting with tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As this system stalls, look for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with drenching downpours causing minor flooding. This unsettled pattern of wet weather will continue through the weekend. For those participating in the US 68 400 Mile Yard Sale, you should make preparations for torrential downpours with some minor flooding. While it won't rain continuously, there will be periods of heavy rain and a few stronger storms. We will see a break from the rains on Tuesday with only a few afternoon showers possible each day next week. Highs will be in the somewhat cooler mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mainly Light Showers

Low 68, winds E-7

SATURDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain

High 81, Low 68, winds E-9

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain

High 82, Low 68, winds SE-7

