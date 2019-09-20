The UAW moves into their fifth day on strike

Hundreds of Local 2164 UAW members gathered beginning at 4:30 Friday morning. With every car and truck that passed by they chanted "We are UAW."

"We've had a lot of people coming out, additional time as to what they are scheduled," said Jason Watson, Local 2164 Shop Chairman. "But today we wanted to have a show of force. To let again not only the company know but to let the public know that we appreciate their support and make sure the company understands. We're going to keep coming out here in force until we get what we need."

The Corvette plant brings in hundreds of jobs to the Bowling Green community and with a new shift being added soon, UAW members would like to get back to work in the near future.

"We got probably 40 or 50 people coming in this Monday. Every week we got more and more people coming in so that is lost revenue. It adds up, it really adds up when you add that many people into that equation. It is not a win for anybody until we get back to work," said Jack Bower, Local 2164 President.

"So hopefully they come to some kind of resolution so we can get back in there," added Bower.

Until that resolution is made between the UAW and General Motors, union members will continue to strike outside the Corvette plant.

"Well, really until we get word from Detroit that they've reached some kind of tentative agreement we're going to continue to do what we are supposed to do. We haven't gotten that word yet so again, we'll keep coming out in force until then," added Watson.

"We know they are talking because they aren't talking to anybody else. I mean they're not saying anything. They are behind closed doors talking so that's a good sign," said Bower.

We will continue to keep you updated as the strike continues.

