The United States Air Force is celebrating their birthday

September 18 marks the Birthday of the United States Air Force. It was officially founded in 1947.

After the second World War demonstrated the value of air-power and the need to change the organization of the U.S. military.

The Aviation Heritage Park have several restored aircraft from the Air Force and each one has a story. Including the F-111 jet flown by Arine Franklin's wingman when they bombed Mohamar Kaddahfi's headquarters in Libya.

"I joined the Air Force right after I graduated from Western in 1966. I always wanted to be a fighter pilot and I joined the Air Force and I became a fighter pilot. In fact I flew F10-11's at a air force base on my first assignment, " said Arnie Franklin, retired USAF Colonel, Fighter Pilot.

The Aviation Park also has the aircraft flown but Dan Cherry and the t-38 which was also flown by astronauts.

Thank you to a members of the military for your service!

