The Warmth And Mugginess Continues For The Weekend

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, May 23, 2020

We kicked off the weekend with some of the warmest air so far this season with highs in the upper 80's and we finally tapped into the humid conditions. For the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend expect the same story to continue. Again we can't rule out some scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The best chances for getting wet will be in the afternoon to early evening hours. When it's not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more humid conditions, as well. Daily shots at rain continue well into next week.

TONIGHT: Warm and Humid, Mostly Clear

Low 67 winds S-5

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with Scat'd Showers & T/Storms, Warm & Humid

High 88, Low 68, winds S-6

MONDAY: Afternoon Sca'd Showers & T/Storms, Warm & Humid

High 89, Low 70, winds SW-6

