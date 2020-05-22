The Weather Pattern Is Set On Repeat

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, May 20, 2020

We FINALLY warm up in time for the weekend! A pesky upper-level low heads out Friday, and a more southerly flow takes over, which allows temps to start warming! We'll be back to the mid 70's Friday before soaring well into the 80s this weekend as a warm front move in Saturday! But we may have to dodge raindrops, as each day carries a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for getting wet will be in the afternoon to early evening hours. When it's not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more humid conditions, as well. Daily shots at rain continue well into next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Warmer with Scat'd T/Showers Possible

High 77, Low 64, winds SW-8

SATURDAY: Warmer, Widely Scat'd Showers & T/Storms

High 85, Low 67 winds S-5

SUNDAY: Scat'd Showers & T/Storms, Warm

High 86, Low 69, winds S-6

