The Weather Settles Down For A While

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Chris Allen
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Be cautious while heading out as some roadways could still be covered in water. Otherwise, drier air takes over for a while from mid-week on. Highs top out in the low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before a steady warming trend late week. We could even approach 60° as we get closer to Christmas Eve! For now, it appears no major storm systems will be in the region during that time.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and Breezy with Drizzle and Flurries
High 40, Low 24, winds NW-12
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Chilly
High 39, Low 23, winds NW-7
THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 46, Low 31, winds S-5
