The Weather Settles Down For A While

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Be cautious while heading out as some roadways could still be covered in water. Otherwise, drier air takes over for a while from mid-week on. Highs top out in the low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before a steady warming trend late week. We could even approach 60° as we get closer to Christmas Eve! For now, it appears no major storm systems will be in the region during that time.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and Breezy with Drizzle and Flurries

High 40, Low 24, winds NW-12

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Chilly

High 39, Low 23, winds NW-7

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 46, Low 31, winds S-5

