The Week Starts Cool, Ends Warm

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, May 13, 2019

Mother's Day was a tad cool as highs were only in the lower 60's. Clouds stick around most of Monday then break away into the late evening. It will be a cool start to our week as highs will only be in the low 60s Monday. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs reaching around 70. Temperatures will continue to climb into the week back to the mid-80s late week and into the weekend. Rain chances will be few and far between - Wednesday afternoon and again Sunday.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High 62, Low 42, winds NW-10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 70, Low 50, winds S-5

WEDNESDAY: Warmer with Afternoon Showers and Thundershowers

High 75, Low 57, winds S-10

