The Winds Are Breezy Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, March 6, 2020

A weak cold front moved through Thursday night with not much more than some clouds. Leading to a quick shot of chilly air today before readings rebound this weekend. Wind chills will be as cold as the upper teens to low 20s for a time Friday morning! Expect a steady warm up for the weekend, however, as temps go back into the 60s Sunday afternoon. Another dry weekend looks to be followed by yet another wet beginning to another week on Monday. Rain chances are a part of the forecast all the way into Thursday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Windy & Colder

High 47, Low 26, winds NW-20, G-35

SATURDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 53, Low 32, winds E-3

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 63, Low 48, winds S-12

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

