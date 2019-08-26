The Workweek Starts Unsettled

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, August 26, 2019

Rain fell across the region Sunday and will persist steadily into the start of the new work week. We could see some pockets of moderate to heavy rain as we go throughout our Monday. Rain starts to break up into the afternoon and evening but more rain and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday. The rest of the week and upcoming weekend look fantastic with lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and temperatures only in the low to mid-80s.

MONDAY: Breezy with Rain Likely

High 77, Low 68, winds S-12

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 82, Low 65, winds NW-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 83, Low 57, winds NW-7

