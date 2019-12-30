The Year Ends Dry And Seasonable

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, December 30, 2019

After heavy rains produced over 2" of water and some minor flooding across the region Sunday, we will dry out and cool off in the coming days. Temperatures return to the seasonal average in the mid-40s the next few days and we stay dry for New Year's Eve and Day. Rain chances return, along with warmer temps in the 50s and 60s by the end of the week and into part of the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler

High 47, Low 33, winds W-17, Gusts to 35

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Partly Sunny and Cool

High 43, Low 30, winds W-13

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Mostly Sunny and Seasonable

High 48, Low 38, winds SW-8

