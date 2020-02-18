The bodies of four Louisville residents return home after a deadly Valentines day car crash in Missouri.

Fire trucks and police cars led a procession Monday as the bodies of four Louisville residents killed in a violent car crash outside St. Louis returned home.

Lesley Drury Prather, 40, and Carrie Urton McCaw, 44, were traveling to a club volleyball tournament in Kansas City with their 12-year-old daughters when the crash happened Friday, according to a statement from the University of Louisville women's volleyball team.

Prather played volleyball at Louisville and McCaw played at Syracuse University.

The group was traveling on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Missouri, when a pickup truck traveled off the road, through a cable barrier and overturned before striking their vehicle and another one around 11:08 a.m. CST, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

St. Charles County is about 40 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Prather, her daughter Rhyan, McCaw and her daughter Kacey were killed, the Louisville statement read. Prather and one of the girls were pronounced dead on the scene while McCaw and the other girl were pronounced dead at local hospitals, the crash report said.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation by the major crash reconstruction team.

The finalized crash report will be sent to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for consideration of any charges when the investigation is completed, Thompson said.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Carrie and Kacey McCaw. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Ratterman and Sons on 3800 Bardstown Road.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 at St. Raphael the Archangel Church on 2141 Lancashire Avenue, with a private burial for the family to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the St. Raphael Classroom Renovation Fund.

Arrangements for Lesley and Rhyan Prather have not yet been released.