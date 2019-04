Kentuckians who are planning to vote in the May primary must be registered by Monday, April 22.

Several big statewide races are on the ticket this year, including:

-Governor/Lieutenant Governor

-Secretary of State

-Attorney General

-Auditor of Public Accounts

-State Treasurer

-Commissioner of Agriculture

Register to vote here.

See a complete election schedule below.

2019 Election Calendar by WBKO on Scribd