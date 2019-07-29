The first Rural Broadband Round Table takes place at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce

For the first time, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held a round table talk to discuss the issue of rural broadband internet in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Bowling Green is the fastest growing city in Kentucky and according to realtors that attended the meeting, many people are turning down homes due to lack of high-speed internet. Service providers, as well as local and state officials, are trying to solve the growing problem.

Warren County Judge Mike Buchanon said " I simply asked at the end does anyone here have a business plan that has a shortfall that the Warren Fiscal Court or the State or Federal government can fill"

Buchanan also mentioned that if there is a shortfall that they can solve they will work towards solving the issue.

Rep. Brett Guthrie said that he is walking out with more questions than answers, "Now I really think I know what questions to ask when I back to Washington and I think that is the take away I have. I know who to ask and what to ask and hopefully, we can see results"

Rep. Guthrie also mentioned that there is a bill that just passed in the house, that is moving to the Senate that would create an Office of Internet Connectivity. The new office would coordinate all the programs and funding into one place.