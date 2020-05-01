The first bobble head of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has been unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has just unveiled the first bobblehead of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The company will donate $5 from every Governor Beshear Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, www.100millionmasks.org which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $185,000 through the sale of bobbleheads of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, and other Governors.

The bobblehead of Governor Beshear joins bobbleheads of California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and more.