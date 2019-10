The Hart County Sheriff's Office went to a theft complaint on Possum Trot Road in Hardyville. A deputy arrested Christopher Mansfield for theft by unlawful taking $500 or more, but under $10,000 and criminal trespassing 2nd degree.

A deputy also found suspected Methamphetamine and also charged Mansfield with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense.

He was taken to the Hart County Jail.