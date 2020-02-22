There's a new K9 in town! Hart County K9 Supervisor and K9 Rina pass certifications

There's a new K9 in town!

Hart County Sheriff's Deputy, Caleb Butler and his K9 partner, Rina, passed their K9 Certifications Friday.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted pictures of Deputy Butler and Rina together.

Many of the pictures showed Deputy Butler training with Rina.

K9 Rina and her Handler Chief Deputy Butler have signed up for a free K9 First Aid kit.

Rina sustained a small cut near her eye and was able to be treated with another kit, but is now hoping to get one of her own.

K9 Rina and Deputy Butler are ready to serve and protect.