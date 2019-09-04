Thieves steal property from some 30 vehicles in Leitchfield

Leitchfield Police say at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, they began receiving some 30 calls of thefts from unlocked vehicles at multiple locations in the northern part of the city.

The streets involved include Chester Street, Orchard Street, Cave Mill Road, Kegley Drive, Asbury Street, North Broadway, Sunset Drive, Angela Way, and Parkview Drive. There were also similar incidents reported outside the city limits on Butler Road, and Carter Road.

Items stolen from the unlocked vehicles included mostly money, loose change, two purses, and a wallet that had been left in the vehicles. One handgun was taken from a vehicle, and one report even said a male subject had tried to enter a residence through an open window.

Police say they believe at least three subjects are involved in the thefts and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about these crimes, please contact the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850.

Please make sure to never leave any items of value in plain view inside your vehicle and always make sure the doors are locked. No items were taken from any vehicle that was locked.

