Think before you get behind a wheel on New Year's Eve

If you have plans on hitting the town tonight to celebrate New Year's Eve you might want to plan ahead on how you'll be getting home.

According to the National Roadway Traffic Safety Administration during the Christmas and New Year's periods in 2018, there were 285 drunk driving-related deaths.

If you are celebrating the holiday plan ahead and have a designated driver or using a driving service to make sure you make it home safely.

"Because as we do have unfortunately a lot of situations where people get involved in accidents, injury accidents, and so safe driving and making sure people pre-plan. If they, in fact, to take any type of alcohol into their social activities over to the Christmas and New Year's Eve events," said Sheriff Brett Hightower, Warren County.

Law enforcement will be out tonight observing for those who might be driving under the influence.

"We have deputies out patrolling but we don't have specific roadblocks set up at this particular time. But we will have definite folks out observing any type of driving patterns of behavior," added Sheriff Hightower.

Please remember to have a safe and Happy New Year.