Third annual Emma Guy Cromwell Dinner in Simpson County with guests Patti Minter, Robert Conway and Rocky Adkins

Well, the rain didn't stop Democrats from Simpson County from attending the third annual Emma Guy Cromwell Dinner sponsored by the Simpson County Democratic Woman’s Club and the Simpson County Democratic Party.

The event allowed the public to interact with democratic candidates Robert Conway and Patti Minter, speaking on behalf of the Beshear/Coleman campaign.

Kentucky's House Minority Leader, Rocky Adkins, was also in attendance.

Conway expressed his opinions about the current Agriculture Commissioner, the state of Kentucky farms, and his thoughts about medical marijuana.

"The current commissioner has never farmed, so that's a misnomer. I mean he is not a farmer," said Conway. "What I want to take care of is we had 86,500 farms 10 years ago, and we're not getting down to 75,000. So we've lost 10,000 farms in 10 years."

Conway also shared his thoughts about medical marijuana.

"I have not had one person come up to me and tell me any bad stories with regards to medical marijuana. I hear stories that would make you cry so why would you not want to do that. Plus if every farm in Kentucky was guaranteed an acre, an acre of medical marijuana can generate $40,000 so there is your impotence for young people to get involved with medical marijuana."

Patti Minter spoke about Beshear's progress for Kentucky families.

"What Andy is all about is standing up for working families. He stood up for Kentuckians against big pharma, he has stood up against those who want to bully our teachers, he has stood up for pensions for all working people in this state," said Minter.

Adkins also hinted at a possible run for U.S. Senate.

"Encouragement I'm receiving is for U.S. senate, next year in 2020 and through the encouragement you know, we are leaving that on the table as an option," said Adkins.

The dinner honored the first woman to hold a statewide office in Kentucky, Emma guy Cromwell, who served as state librarian in 1896, secretary of state, Kentucky State Treasurer and served as head of the state parks.

To learn more about Emma Guy Cromwell click here for a short video about her history.