This Bowling Green event gives thousands of students a chance to learn about dozens of careers

It can be really difficult to figure out what you want to do for the rest of your life, but organizers of one Bowling Green event hope to help students figure it out.

Whether a firefighter, a phlebotomist, or a construction worker, Friday students across the region got the chance to learn more about dozens of careers.

"It's a mixed reaction a lot of them are really excited, some of them are nervous, they always say it's really hot or heavy," said David Curran, a firefighter with the Bowling Green Fire Department.

The South Central Kentucky Launch Experience is an event designed to give eighth-grade students the opportunity to meet professionals and learn about careers all in one location.

"You'll go through and you will see kids in there doing operation simulations in healthcare and so it's really giving them a first-hand experience on what a life would be," said Meredith Rozanski, Chief Operating Officer for the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Held at the Knicely Conference Center the event brings together around 60 companies,14 school districts, and 3,500 students.

"I think that it's really important from a young age for kids to know how important it is to have that kind of impact on the community," said Curran.

It's the fourth year for the event and each year is a chance to open student's eyes to what the world has to offer.

The South Central Kentucky Launch Experience is today! The event has around 60 employers and 14 school districts here all to learn directly from employers about a wide range of career opportunities. Even our team @wbkotv has a booth! pic.twitter.com/HKN5r0i49g — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 22, 2019

"The great feedback over the years that we get from parents is that after their student comes through this, this is the first time they have had an engaged conversation with their child about what they want to be when they grow up," said Rozanski.

Organizers say the event is a community effort and takes more than 100 volunteers to make it happen.

