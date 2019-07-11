This fall Bowling Green Independent Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to students

Beginning this fall students in the Bowling Green Independent School District will receive free breakfast and lunch.

The free meals are made possible through the Community Eligibility Provision program.

School officials say the high number of students already on the free and reduced lunch program qualified the school district to move into providing free breakfast and lunch to every student.

They say the changing demographics in the school district, including refugees and low-income families, increased the need in the school district.

"At the end of the day you can't learn if you're hungry, right, as adults we call it 'hangry' and we can't focus and we can't be our best. And it's the same thing for our children if they are not well fed and well nourished, they are not going to retain any of the information we are giving them," said Dalla Emerson, Director of Food Service Operations for Bowling Green City Schools.

Officials say there are a lot of standards and regulations and the school district will have to re-apply every year to provide every student the free meals.

They want families to know you do not have to fill out the free and reduced lunch form anymore, but you do need to fill out the household income form.