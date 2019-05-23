Thousands expected at Barren River Lake State Park this weekend

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the upcoming summer season at Barren River Lake State Park.

According to Lead Park Ranger Dan Taylor, thousands of people are expected to use the campsites and put boats on the lake, especially if the weather is nice.

He said this is an exciting time, but he also wants people to remember that safety comes first.

"The main thing, it takes less than 20 seconds for a child to drown, less than a minute for an adult so please wear your life-jacket. If you won't wear it for yourself, wear it for those you love and just remember -- when life-jackets are worn, nobody mourns," said Taylor.

He said the lake is expected to be at summer pool by Friday.

If you do plan to hit the water for the weekend, there are several items Taylor said you need to make sure are in your boat.

"They'll need to have a working fire extinguisher, they have to have a working sounding device, a throw-able -- so that's the square cushion with handles, and then they'll need to have a properly sized life-jacket for each person on board," he said.

Failure to have those required items could result in a citation. Taylor said all campgrounds will be open for the weekend.

