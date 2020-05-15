Thousands fill Facebook group about Ky. unemployment to seek advice as some await claims

Kentucky has the highest number of unemployment claims in the country with over 745,000. 1 in 3 workers are out of a job in Kentucky right now.

(MGN Photo)

Governor Beshear says they have resolved nearly 90 percent of the claims from March to April, but still, thousands of people are still waiting for checks.

"I have never in my life needed unemployment, but I have never seen a situation this bad ever," said Trent from Hopkinsville.

Nearly 10,000 Kentuckians fill a private Facebook group about unemployment. Here, they share their frustrations, ask for advice, and even share encouragement.

"I saw what other people were going through and advice from other people and started the email process," said Trent.

Trent is a member of the Facebook group and an independent contractor for the federal government.

"I would have never dreamed I would need to do it, but pandemic certainly put off some alarm bells- this is going to be a longterm situation," explained Trent.

He filed for unemployment on March 20, and received his first check over a month later on May 4.

"Once I finally got to talk to someone with was a tier 2 or tier 3 person, now another couple of weeks passed, and I've gotten no more money, so I don't know if I've sorta fallen back out of the system and no one is able to be contacted," said Trent.

However, you also have other people with the opposite experience. Gage Nelson works at Rivergate Mall and has received his unemployment fairly easily.

"At first it was a little iffy, but it seems to work well now. I've heard other people are having trouble but for me, it's been pretty seamlessly I would say," said Nelson.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul recently said that those receiving unemployment checks will not be motivated to go back to work. Some people are receiving more money now than they with their regular paycheck as claimants receive an extra $600 per check.

"So these are the sort of good intentions to go awry and this happens so often in government that people don't think through the consequences," said Paul.

Some Kentuckians don't agree with Paul's claims.

"Kentuckians really are not from that mold I think, and I think there's a certain amount of pride about going to work whether you're a doctor or serving burgers at Wendy's, said Trent. "People enjoy being productive and I think that Rand probably missed the mark on that a little bit at least in Kentucky."

Through all the filings, the delays, the uncertainty, Trent says his request to the government is simply this; communication.

"The people you see on this page would feel much better if the state would come out and even divide the information they're giving out between PUA people and traditional unemployment people," pleaded Trent. "And say hey, here's a web page to go to just for PUA, here's the webpage to look at just for unemployment, and every day as things change, [and they] update those slides of those pages."

Governor Beshear says so the state's unemployment rate is so high because he told everyone to file, and to do it early.

Also, the state says soon you will be able to file for unemployment due to lack of childcare.