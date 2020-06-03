Three men accused of pulling a gun on a Horse Cave woman and demanding money and her car

Monday, a woman called 911 and reported that three black men approached her, her mother and her 9-year-old special needs child.

Police say one of the men pointed a gun point at the women and demanded cash and keys to her 2016 Dodge Challenger.

The woman complied.

Police say two of the men, 20-year-old Joshua Whitworth of Jefferson

Town and 19-year-old Tevon Warner drove off in the Challenger.

Police say the third man, 21-year-old Anthony DeWeese drove off in a black and white 1999 Chevy Z71.

Law enforcement attempted to pull over the 2016 Black Challenger but the driver refused and headed south on 31-W at speeds above 120 miles per hour traveling into Cave City before hitting several vehicles, a tractor, and hitting a black Chevy Avalanche with two passengers head on.

The two passengers in the Avalanche were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The deputy approached the Challenger and found the driver, Tevon Warner, and said he had a pistol in his pocket.

The gun was loaded with a chambered bullet.

Police say Warner also had marijuana in a bag along with $440 in cash.

Warner complained of his chest and was transported to T.J. Sampson Hospital and was later released and taken to the Hart County Jail.

Whitworth was also arrested at the scene and DeWeese was arrested and were taken to the Hart County Jail.