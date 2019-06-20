Three Kentucky Wildcats Picked In 1st Round Of 2019 NBA Draft Thursday

Three Kentucky Wildcats basketball standouts were picked in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

PJ Washington was taken by the Charlotte Hornets with 12th overall pick, Tyler Herro was selected with the next draft pick as the Miami Heat picked Herro with the 13th overall selection.

Keldon Johnson was picked by the San Antonio Spurs with the 29th overall selection in the first round.

As expected, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Duke star Zion Williamson with the number-one overall pick. Former Murray State standout Ja Morant was taken by the Memphis Grizzlies with the second overall pick.