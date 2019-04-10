Three arrested after using counterfeit bills at Franklin gas station

Months after they allegedly used counterfeit bills at a gas station in Franklin, three men have been arrested by local police.

Franklin Police say they responded to a complaint in late October, where two male subjects had gone separately into the MAPCO Express on N. Main Street, and both paid with counterfeit $100 bills. They say a third man came into the store and tried to do the same but was unsuccessful.

Police say security footage was turned over to the department, and after further investigation, they were able to identify and arrest the men.

Clifton Chumney, Jefraye Warfield, both of Franklin, and Joshua Bell, of Nashville, were all arrested for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, first degree, a class C felony.