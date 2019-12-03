Three arrested for buying, selling infant in Bowling Green

Three people are in the Warren County Regional Jail on a charge of selling/purchasing a child for adoption.

According to Bowling Green Police, a staff member from Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School of Bowling Green City Schools contacted them to do a welfare check at a residence on W 10th Avenue.

Officials say the school had received information that Maria Domingo had given a child away.

When authorities went to the residence, they say Domingo returned with the child and gave multiple conflicting statements.

Police say Domingo eventually said she had given the child away to Pascual Jose-Manuel and Catarina Felipe-Jose.

BGPD says Jose-Manuel advised he gave Domingo $2000 for the child and was planning to adopt the child.

Police say Domingo has five children including the infant, Social Services has custody of all children.

The case is still under investigation into how the transaction occurred.