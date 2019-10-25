Three arrested in Bowling Green for trafficking meth

Geneva Johnson, Robert Smith, and Alexander Chant have been taken to the Warren County Detention Center on meth trafficking charges. (Source: Warren County Detention Center)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force and KSP have made several arrests following a drug trafficking investigation.

Officials say the accused were arrested on Tuesday, October 22 on Scottsville Road in the limits of Bowling Green.

Police say they made a controlled drug buy from 29-year-old Geneva Johnson, of Bowling Green.

During surveillance Johnson allegedly obtained meth from her supplier, 40-year-old Robert Smith of Bowling Green. Police say 20-year-old Alexander Chant, of Peoria, Arizona, was with her when she was stopped, who had a trafficking quantity of meth on his person.

Officials seized a handgun, 41 grams of crystal (Mexican) meth, 2 sets of digital scales, baggies, zipper cases, and $317 in cash.

Johnson was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (Meth); Trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd Degree, Class D Felony (Xanax); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Smith was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (Meth); Trafficking in Marijuana, Less Than 8oz, Class D Felony; and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon.

Chant was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (Meth).

They were taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

 
