Three arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky., (WBKO) -- Three people are arrested in Glasgow after police served a warrant at a residence.
Authorities say they served a warrant at a residence on East Washington.
Police made contact with Timothy Slayton, and after authorities received consent to search the residence, officials found needles, 2 spoons with Methamphetamine residue and 2 bags of Methamphetamine.
Glasgow Police then arrested the following:
James York of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (>OR= 2GMS Methamphetamine).
Melinda Abner of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (>OR= 2GMS Methamphetamine).
Timothy Slayton of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with Possession Drug Paraphernalia and Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).