Three arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

Three Glasgow residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges.

The Glasgow Police Department served a warrant at a residence at Adams Place. Police say marijuana, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe was found in the residence.

Camren F. Blazejewski was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Marry E. Hounshell was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Matthew D. Meadows was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.