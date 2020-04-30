Three arrested on drug charges in Edmonson County

Three people were arrested Wednesday in Edmonson County on multiple charges after a drug complaint.

An Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy, along with an officer from the Barren River Drug Task Force, went to the 3300-block of Wingfield Church Road in reference to the complaint. When they arrived, the officers made contact with 44-year-old Roger Conger, 30-year-old Brandon Hagan, and 23-year-old Faith Lindsey. A probable cause search warrant was requested and granted for the residence.

Law enforcement said they found multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine along with a host of drug paraphernalia commonly used for the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department was also called to the scene to assist in dismantling numerous active meth labs.

Conger, Hagan, and Lindsey were all arrested on scene and charged with:

· Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Offense (Enhancement)

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

· Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 20 BUT > or = 120 Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement)

· Tampering with Physical Evidence (Enhancement)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess (Enhancement)

· Unlawful Distribution of a Meth Precursor, 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Additionally, Hagan was charged with:

· Persistent Felony Offender I

· Possession of Marijuana (Enhancement)

· Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Lindsey was also charged with:

· Persistent Felony Offender II

· Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Conger, Hagan, and Lindsey were taken to the Hart County Jail.