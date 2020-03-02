Three arrested on several drug related charges in Grayson County

Three people were arrested last Thursday in Grayson County on a total of 15 charges between them.

A Grayson County Sheriff's Office Deputy went to serve a warrant on 50-year-old Tracey McCandless at a home on Spurrier Road in Big Clifty. According to GCSO, McCandless identified herself as her sister, but the deputy recognized her.

Deputies also said they noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight, they also say there ws a strong odor of marijuana.

The report said another person at the home, 44-year-old Brian Scott Thompson, had a large chunk of suspected crystal meth in his pocket and was in possession of other drugs.

GCSO said another person in the home, Amber Christine Esters, told them she was a 15-year-old juvenile from Louisville. GSCO said she was actually 28 and had active warrants on her. In addition to the warrants, she was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Legend Drug (Trazadone) and Giving Officer False Identifying Information. She was also charged with Promoting Contraband 1st degree when she arrived in the jail with a vile of liquid THC on her person.

McCandless was charged with the same charges as Esters minus the Promoting Contraband.

Thompson was charged with the same except Giving Officer False Identifying Information and Promoting Contraband.

All three were taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.