Three arrested on several drugs charges in Ohio County

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, Centertown Police, and Kentucky State Police closed in on a home in the city limits of Centertown on January 13.

Information had been received from a Beaver Dam Police Department investigation that there were two people at the home with outstanding felony warrants.

After a search of the home, it was determined that the wanted individuals were located inside.

23-year-old Kayla Knight, 22-year-old Colten Sublett, and 25-year-old Nathaniel Holland were located on the second floor of the home.

During the arrest of Knight and Sublett officers noticed what appeared to be methamphetamine, marijuana, bongs, needles, pipes, scales, baggies, a sawed-off shotgun, and other drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

Knight, Holland, and Sublett were all arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in controlled substance (> or =2GMS Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

PCS 1ST degree, 1st Offense, (Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

PCS 3rd degree, - Drug Unspecified (Enhancement)

Possession of marijuana (Enhancement)

Drug paraphernalia- Buy/possess (Enhancement)

Knight and Holland were also charged with the following:

Possession of firearm by convicted felon (Enhancement).

The three were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center, each on a $5,000 cash bond.