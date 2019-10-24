Three locations named in Bowling Green for Saturday's Drug Take Back Day

Local law enforcement are participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26.

The Drug Task Force says the day provides an opportunity for people to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force will participate for its tenth year with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s prescription drug “Take-Back” campaign.

Three collection points will be available in Bowling Green. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Officials will be accepting potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for their destruction.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off prescription drugs at the Bowling Green Police Department, located on 911 Kentucky Street, which will be operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police.

999 Lauren Avery Way will be operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Warren County Household Hazardous Waste Day. This location will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 will also be available for accepting prescription drugs, located at 3119 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

To help combat the continued vaping health crisis across the country, DEA and participating agencies will be collecting vaping pens and cartridges at NTBI collection sites.