Three more Louisville men arrested as part of human trafficking sting

Louisville Metro Police have arrested three more men as part of an undercover operation involving human trafficking.

Fabio Arguello, Blake Jeffreys, and Edward Phillips were arrested on Saturday night, charged with promoting human trafficking and prohibited use of an electronic system to procure a minor.

Arrest reports from LMPD state that the three men contacted an undercover officer posing as a minor, offering to exchange money for sexual acts. The three suspects each entered a hotel to meet with the undercover officer after communicating with her over the phone to reach an agreement for sexual activity. The suspects were then apprehended at the hotel.

PREVIOUS STORY: Four Louisville men charged with human trafficking involving minors

Four other men, Jeffrey Stutts, Amos Brown, Richard Tong, and Bradley Martin were all arrested Friday night with human trafficking charges.

The three suspects arrested on Saturday have been booked at Metro Corrections and are due in court March 2. The four suspects arrested on Friday night are due back in court for preliminary hearings on March 10.